Warriors' Jordan Poole Serves as Witness to Wedding Outside Chase Center

John Leyba/Associated Press

Sports seasons have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, and the same goes for wedding season.

Traditionally, many couples decide to tie the knot at this time of year, but they've experienced cancellations and postponements instead. However, some innovation has emerged as well.

One couple in San Francisco held a Golden State Warriors-themed ceremony at the team's new Chase Center.

Not only did the newlyweds celebrate by displaying messages on the team's outdoor videoboard, but they also had Warriors guard Jordan Poole on hand to serve as a witness.

The team posted a photo of the festivities on its Instagram page. Poole wore a facemask while standing between the bride and groom.

"Easily one of the dopest things Ive ever been apart of!" Poole wrote on his Instagram story. "Congrats to Dustin and Lindsay. An amazing couple and even better people!"

With basketball still on hiatus, credit to Poole for finding part-time work in an equally uplifting arena.