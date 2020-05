AEW Double or Nothing 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 1

Credit: AEW

Appearing for the first time in two months, Private Party battled Best Friends in the night’s opening contest, a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships up for grabs.

A back-and-forth first portion of the match gave way to a massive spear at ringside by Trent to Marc Quen. Trent and Chuck Taylor isolated Quen, working him over until a hot tag to Isiah Kassidy sparked a babyface comeback.

A moment of miscommunication allowed Trent to deliver a pair of wicked side suplexes before tagging Taylor back into the bout. Best Friends neutralized the onslaught and delivered Soul Food. Private Party answered with a Shooting Star Press from Quen that drove Trent into the knees of Kassidy.

Some messy back-and-forth gave way to the G9 by Private Party as the duo paid homage to the late Shad Gaspard and Cryme Tyme. An alert Taylor saved Trent from sure defeat and delivered a nasty piledriver to Kassidy on the arena floor.

The injured ribs of Trent continued to play a role in the match as they prevented him from executing his full arsenal of maneuvers. Again, Taylor removed Kassidy from the equation and joined Trent in delivering Strong Zero for the pinfall victory.

Result

Best Friends defeated Private Party

Grade

B-

Analysis

Best Friends winning was absolutely the right choice as the last two months of television has been dedicated to that team building momentum and clawing its way into contention. Beating a team like Private Party puts the exclamation point on their push and sets Taylor and Trent up for the big title opportunity.

The match itself was the action-packed encounter you would expect from the two teams involved and though there were more than a few disjointed moments attributed to some ring rust for Kassidy and Quen, it was still exactly what it needed to be: a taste of what fans can expect from the remainder of the night’s card.

In that regard, it more-than succeeded.