AEW Double or Nothing 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: AEW

The biggest night of All Elite Wrestling's year arrived Saturday night at Daly’s Place in Jacksonville with Double or Nothing, the one-year anniversary of the revolutionary company's inception and an event headlined by two high-profile, high-stakes matches.

First, the war between The Inner Circle and The Elite will culminate in a wild, first-ever Stadium Stampede Match, held at the 50-yard line of the home of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, TIAA Bank Field.

Then, in the night's main event, the AEW World Heavyweight Championship is up for grabs as Jon Moxley defends against The Dark Order's Exalted One, Mr. Brodie Lee.

Those bouts top a stacked card that also features:

TNT Championship Tournament Finals: Cody vs. "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer

AEW Women's Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose

Casino Ladder Match: Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Colt Cabana vs. Luchasaurus vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Kip Sabian vs. A Mystery Entrant

Dustin Rhodes vs. "The Chairman" Shawn Spears

Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford

Jungle Boy vs. MJF

The action kicks off with a No. 1 Contenders Match between Best Friends and Private Party, each team searching for a coveted tag team title opportunity.

Who emerged from the night's top matches, which competitors were responsible for the most unforgettable moments and what does it all mean for the future of AEW?

Find out with this match-by-match recap of the pay-per-view extravaganza, airing live on B/R Live.