AEW Double or Nothing 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

AEW Double or Nothing 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsMay 24, 2020
TNT Championship Tournament Finals: Cody vs. "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer
AEW Women's Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose
Casino Ladder Match: Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Colt Cabana vs. Luchasaurus vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Kip Sabian vs. A Mystery Entrant
Dustin Rhodes vs. "The Chairman" Shawn Spears
Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford
Jungle Boy vs. MJF
The biggest night of All Elite Wrestling's year arrived Saturday night at Daly’s Place in Jacksonville with Double or Nothing, the one-year anniversary of the revolutionary company's inception and an event headlined by two high-profile, high-stakes matches.
First, the war between The Inner Circle and The Elite will culminate in a wild, first-ever Stadium Stampede Match, held at the 50-yard line of the home of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, TIAA Bank Field.
Then, in the night's main event, the AEW World Heavyweight Championship is up for grabs as Jon Moxley defends against The Dark Order's Exalted One, Mr. Brodie Lee.
Those bouts top a stacked card that also features:
The action kicks off with a No. 1 Contenders Match between Best Friends and Private Party, each team searching for a coveted tag team title opportunity.
Who emerged from the night's top matches, which competitors were responsible for the most unforgettable moments and what does it all mean for the future of AEW?
Find out with this match-by-match recap of the pay-per-view extravaganza, airing live on B/R Live.
No. 1 Contenders Match: Private Party vs. Best Friends
Appearing for the first time in two months, Private Party battled Best Friends in the night’s opening contest, a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships up for grabs.
A back-and-forth first portion of the match gave way to a massive spear at ringside by Trent to Marc Quen. Trent and Chuck Taylor isolated Quen, working him over until a hot tag to Isiah Kassidy sparked a babyface comeback.
A moment of miscommunication allowed Trent to deliver a pair of wicked side suplexes before tagging Taylor back into the bout. Best Friends neutralized the onslaught and delivered Soul Food. Private Party answered with a Shooting Star Press from Quen that drove Trent into the knees of Kassidy.
Some messy back-and-forth gave way to the G9 by Private Party as the duo paid homage to the late Shad Gaspard and Cryme Tyme. An alert Taylor saved Trent from sure defeat and delivered a nasty piledriver to Kassidy on the arena floor.
The injured ribs of Trent continued to play a role in the match as they prevented him from executing his full arsenal of maneuvers. Again, Taylor removed Kassidy from the equation and joined Trent in delivering Strong Zero for the pinfall victory.
Result
Best Friends defeated Private Party
Grade
B-
Analysis
Best Friends winning was absolutely the right choice as the last two months of television has been dedicated to that team building momentum and clawing its way into contention. Beating a team like Private Party puts the exclamation point on their push and sets Taylor and Trent up for the big title opportunity.
The match itself was the action-packed encounter you would expect from the two teams involved and though there were more than a few disjointed moments attributed to some ring rust for Kassidy and Quen, it was still exactly what it needed to be: a taste of what fans can expect from the remainder of the night’s card.
In that regard, it more-than succeeded.