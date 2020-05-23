AEW Double or Nothing 2020: Live Stream, PPV Schedule and Predictions

Credit: All Elite Wrestling.

All Elite Wrestling will return to pay-per-view on Saturday for its second show under the Double or Nothing name.

This will be AEW's first major event without fans in attendance, so the company is taking WWE's cue and creating some unique matches to make the night memorable.

Here is a rundown of what you need to know about Double or Nothing 2020.

Venue: Daily's Place, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida



Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

How to Watch: BR Live and most PPV providers in the U.S., FITE TV for international fans

Double or Nothing Card

AEW has put together a total of nine matches. Three bouts will be for titles and two will be for future title shots. Here is the lineup:

Private Party vs. Best Friends (No. 1 Contender's match for the tag titles)

Cody vs. Lance Archer (TNT Championship)

MJF vs. Jungle Boy

Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee (AEW World Championship)

Casino Ladder match (Winner receives future world title shot)

Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida (AEW Women's Championship)

Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander

The Elite and Matt Hardy vs. The Inner Circle (Stadium Stampede)

Shawn Spears vs. Dustin Rhodes

Predictions

After Britt Baker was injured during Wednesday's episode of Dynamite, she will be unable to compete in her scheduled match. She was originally the favorite, but now Statlander is the more likely choice to leave with a victory.

Bleacher Report's writers recently shared their predictions for the entire card. Here is the roster of writers who participated:

Graham "GSM" Matthews (GM) (@WrestleRant)

Kevin Berge (KB) (@KevinBerge)

Jeff J (JJ) (@JeffJSays)

Erik Beaston (EB) (@ErikBeaston)

Anthony Mango (AM) ( @ToeKneeManGo )

@ToeKneeManGo Donald Wood (DW) (@Donald_Wood)

Chris Mueller (CM) (@BR_Doctor)

Here is a breakdown of how everybody voted.

Private Party vs. Best Friends (KB, EB, DW, AM, JJ, GM, CM)

Cody (AM, JJ, GM, CM) vs. Archer (KB, EB, DW)

vs. Archer MJF (KB, EB, DW, AM, JJ, GM) vs. Jungle Boy (CM)

vs. Jungle Boy Moxley (KB, EB, DW, AM, JJ, GM, CM) vs. Lee

vs. Lee Darby Allin (EB, KB, DW, GM) vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Kip Sabian vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Luchasaurs vs. TBD (JJ, AM, CM)

vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Kip Sabian vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Luchasaurs vs. TBD Rose (KB, EB, JJ) vs. Shida (DW, AM, GM, CM)

vs. Shida Baker (KB, EB, DW, AM, JJ, GM, CM) vs. Statlander

vs. Statlander The Elite and Matt Hardy (KB, EB, DW, AM) vs. The Inner Circle (JJ, GM, CM)

As you can see, some of the matches have unanimous predictions. If we are correct, Best Friends will defeat Private Party, Moxley will retain the AEW World Championship and Baker would have defeated Statlander had she been able to compete.

Most people chose MJF to win his bout with Jungle Boy and it's easy to see why. The biggest heel in AEW is also one of the most successful in 2020 with a record of 6-0.

Jungle Boy is a scrappy underdog who needs this win more than MJF. With Marko Stunt and Luchasaurus by his side, it wouldn't be surprising to see Jack Perry score the upset.

The only two choices in the Casino Ladder match who received any votes were Allin with four and the final mystery entrant with three.

The rest of the matches are also almost evenly split. The Elite and Matt Hardy have one more vote to win than The Inner Circle, and so does Shida against Rose.

Cody has more people predicting he will win the AEW TNT Championship, but everybody picked Moxley to retain his title against Lee.

Baker's injury could not have come at a worse time. She was just starting to become one of the most popular stars in the company because of her heel turn and recent character developments.

With Ford subbing in to face Statlander, the odds have shifted to favor AEW's resident alien, but Ford is a talented performer who will get a good match out of Statlander.

The Stadium Stampede match sounds like it is going to be wild. The Elite, Matt Hardy and The Inner Circle will basically be competing in an Empty Arena bout, but AEW will likely have a few surprises planned to make it memorable.

Double or Nothing is supposed to be the flagship PPV for the company, so let's hope it ends up being as fun as it was last year.