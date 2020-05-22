Bleacher Report's AEW Staff Predictions for Double or Nothing 2020

1 of 8

Private Party vs. Best Friends

Q: AEW vowed to focus a lot more on tag team wrestling than other promotions. How well do you feel the company has done building these two teams in particular?

The AEW tag team division as a whole has been really good, but recent events have hurt this division more than any other. While Best Friends have been a major focus, Private Party has been all over the place in terms of importance, often relegated to AEW Dark.

No team in AEW has the potential of Private Party. Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen gave The Young Bucks and Lucha Brothers a run for their money. Trent and Chuck Taylor have the advantage over them in the short term, though, due to their reliability in singles action and their ace in the hole, Orange Cassidy.

The Elite vs. Inner Circle

Q: Other than Chris Jericho, which star from The Inner Circle has the brightest future in AEW?

Sammy Guevara has to be the clear easy answer. The Spanish God has been incredibly consistent throughout his time in AEW. Since aligning with Jericho, he has been a weekly highlight in AEW. His work with Darby Allin has hinted at his major potential to take over the company.

Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz each have an important role in AEW and The Inner Circle, but none of them are as young and multi-talented as Guevara.