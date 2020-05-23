Breaking Down LaMelo Ball's Fit with Knicks, Warriors, Top NBA Lottery Teams

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA Draft is going to feel quite a bit different than last year's edition. There is no Zion Williamson waiting to reward the winner of the draft lottery. There are a few intriguing prospects, to be sure, and there is one overwhelming personality in NBL product LaMelo Ball.

The younger brother of New Orleans Pelicans standout Lonzo Ball, LaMelo only actually appeared in a dozen games for the Illawarra Hawks, he created the impression that he can emerge from this year's draft as a budding NBA star.

"I wouldn't bet against him," Hawks coach Matt Flinn said, per Christopher Riley of Australian GQ.

Thanks largely to his father LaVar Ball, LaMelo might be as well-known as Williamson was last year. However, he isn't the consensus best player in the draft as Williamson was, and his value is going to hinge on team fit.

New York Knicks

Right now, the New York Knicks are the most closely associated with Ball, because this may be where Ball's camp wants him to end up.

"Some league sources believe the Ball camp will try to steer the 18-year-old point guard to the Knicks, though such a maneuver will seem difficult if Leon Rose's club doesn't rise into the top four in the lottery," Marc Berman of the New York Post wrote.

The issue is that New York is not guaranteed a lottery slot. The Knicks currently hold the sixth-worst record in the league, though, and could slide into one.

In terms of fit, New York would provide a nearly ideal destination. A potential franchise point guard, Ball would likely play well alongside rookie star RJ Barrett, and the two would provide the Knicks with some much-needed star power.

The fit is good enough that New York may consider trying to move up to secure Ball, though SNY's Danny Abriano believes the team could have some alternatives in mind:

"With the Knicks still looking for their point guard of the future, LaMelo seems like a perfect fit. If they miss out, it's possible New York could instead turn to a player such as Tyrese Haliburton or Cole Anthony with their first pick. In addition to their likely lottery pick, the Knicks also have the No. 27 overall pick in the draft, and point guard Kira Lewis Jr.—widely projected as a late first-round pick—could be waiting there."

Expect the Knicks to show plenty of interest in Ball. Don't expect them to mortgage the future to get him.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are an intriguing potential suitor. The Warriors already have a star-studded core—consisting of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green—but they also own the league's worst record.

If Golden State added Ball, it would have a premier player to lead its second team.

While having a quality bench unit can be extremely valuable—particularly during the postseason—Ball doesn't appear to be the favored target Golden State. According to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Warriors have their sights set on USC's Onyeka