WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from May 22

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from May 22May 23, 2020
- Mixed Tag Team Match: Otis and Mandy Rose vs. Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville
- Intercontinental Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
- Intercontinental Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus
The May 22 episode of SmackDown hit the Fox airwaves with a jam-packed card full of championship implications.
NXT women's champion Charlotte Flair battled blue brand women's champion Bayley in the night's main event, but it was hardly the only high-stakes contest of the evening. Also on the night's lineup were the following:
Who advanced to the next competition as the blue brand seeks to crown a new IC champion and which duo settled their differences with the other as Mr. Money in the Bank looked to continue his recent roll?
Find out with this recap of this week's broadcast.
Braun Strowman Interrupts The Dirt Sheet
John Morrison and The Miz kicked off this week’s show with another edition of The Dirt Show, wasting little time bring up universal champion Braun Strowman and how he got in their business a week ago.
The former tag team champions mocked Strowman for being replaced by puppets in The Wyatt Family and took exception to Strowman receiving the universal title match against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 without earning it.
Strowman interrupted the proceedings, and after some back and forth, during which Miz warned The Monster Among Men that Bray Wyatt is not finished with him, Morrison got fired up and inadvertently issued a challenge on behalf of his partner that Strowman quickly accepted.
Grade
A
Analysis
What could have been just another in-ring promo leading to a match was instead a nice little bit of storyline continuity.
Miz has, as he pointed out, battled Wyatt before and dealt with the mind games that terrified both him and his family. Issuing the warning to Strowman that Wyatt is not finished with him was a nice touch by WWE Creative ahead of their match.
Whether it leads to any retribution by Wyatt on Friday's broadcast remains to be seen, but it was nice to see the writing team tie the Superstars' similar issues with Wyatt together.
Braun Strowman vs. The Miz
The Miz survived an early onslaught by Strowman and capitalized on well-timed interference from Morrison to gain a short-lived upper hand.
The universal champion powered his way back into the match, dropping Morrison with a hard right hand that knocked him off the apron and pinning Miz after a running powerslam to pick up the extended squash.
Result
Strowman defeated Miz.
Grade
C-
Analysis
And...this was more along the lines of what one would expect from this cast of characters.
Strowman dominated, the former tag team champions looked like fools, and Miz ate the pinfall.
A nice change of pace? WWE letting Strowman vs. Wyatt breathe a bit before rushing into a rematch by booking a handicap match pitting The Monster Among Men against Miz and Morrison at Backlash in June? Is that match super appealing?
Not really, but at least it leaves more time for Strowman and Wyatt to build toward a more significant, higher-profile rematch.