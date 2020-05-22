WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from May 22

1 of 2

Credit: WWE

John Morrison and The Miz kicked off this week’s show with another edition of The Dirt Show, wasting little time bring up universal champion Braun Strowman and how he got in their business a week ago.

The former tag team champions mocked Strowman for being replaced by puppets in The Wyatt Family and took exception to Strowman receiving the universal title match against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 without earning it.

Strowman interrupted the proceedings, and after some back and forth, during which Miz warned The Monster Among Men that Bray Wyatt is not finished with him, Morrison got fired up and inadvertently issued a challenge on behalf of his partner that Strowman quickly accepted.

Grade

A

Analysis

What could have been just another in-ring promo leading to a match was instead a nice little bit of storyline continuity.

Miz has, as he pointed out, battled Wyatt before and dealt with the mind games that terrified both him and his family. Issuing the warning to Strowman that Wyatt is not finished with him was a nice touch by WWE Creative ahead of their match.

Whether it leads to any retribution by Wyatt on Friday's broadcast remains to be seen, but it was nice to see the writing team tie the Superstars' similar issues with Wyatt together.