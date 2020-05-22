Kobe Bryant's Auctioned Handprints, Lakers Uniform Selling Prices Revealed

Multiple pieces of Kobe Bryant memorabilia reportedly sold for tens of thousands of dollars at a Beverly Hills auction of sport memorabilia.

Agence France Presse (h/t Barron's) reported the news Thursday, noting Bryant's test concrete handprints for when he would leave his prints along the famous Hollywood Boulevard in 2011 sold for $75,000.

The auction also sold one of Bryant's full uniforms from the 2000 NBA Finals, when his Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Indiana Pacers. The uniform, which featured a black band because the team was honoring Wilt Chamberlain, sold for $43,750.

The auction also featured a Michael Jordan rookie card that sold for $99,630, but it, along with the Bryant memorabilia, paled in comparison to the selling price of a signed Mike Trout rookie card.

The card of the Los Angeles Angels outfielder sold for a record $922,500.

Bryant won five championships, two NBA Finals MVPs, a league MVP and two scoring titles while being selected to 18 All-Star Games and 15 All-NBA teams with the Lakers. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26.

