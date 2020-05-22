Capital One's The Match Charity Partners

Capital One's The Match: Champions for Charity

Primary Charitable Beneficiaries

ALL IN CHALLENGE

Learn more about the All In Challenge

AMERICAN RED CROSS

Learn more about the American Red Cross

DIRECTRELIEF

Learn more about DirectRelief

Additional Charitable Beneficiaries

United Way
ClubsHELP Foundation
Boys & Girls Clubs of America
Golf Emergency Relief Fund
PGA TOUR Charities Tournament Relief Fund
Local Community Charities

