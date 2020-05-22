Chiefs' Andy Reid on Onside Kick Proposal: 'Got a Guy Who Can Do 4th-and-15'

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid isn't a supporter of the proposed onside kick rule change the NFL is considering, but he suggested Friday that it is a rule that could work in the Chiefs' favor.

According to Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star, Reid noted that he'd rather not see the rule passed, but added: "We've got a guy who can do 4th-and-15."

Reid was likely referencing quarterback Patrick Mahomes who was named NFL MVP during his first season as a starter in 2018 and then led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl Championship last season, while earning Super Bowl MVP honors as well.

Per ESPN's Kevin Seifert, the Philadelphia Eagles proposed a rule change that would allow teams the chance to retain possession of the ball after a score aside from a traditional onside kick. Under the proposal, a team would get one offensive play from their own 25-yard line to gain 15 or more yards. Converting would give them possession and failing to convert would result in the other team getting the ball. Teams would have two chances per game to use the new conversion system.

Seifert noted that the proposal is born from the fact that the onside kick recovery percentage has been just 10.5 percent since new kickoff rules were implemented in 2018. Prior to those changes, the recovery rate from 2001 to 2017 was 19.5 percent.

Changing the onside kick rule would conceivably give teams a better chance to come from behind during the fourth quarter of games, especially teams with a high-powered offense and the capability of gaining 15 yards with relative regularity.

The Chiefs undoubtedly qualify due primarily to the presence of Mahomes. He also has no shortage of weapons surrounding him, including wide receivers Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Mecole Hardman, tight end Travis Kelce and running backs Damien Williams and rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Kansas City may not find itself behind often next season since it is favored to repeat as Super Bowl champion, but a new onside kick rule would ensure that the Chiefs are never really out of a game.

NFL owners will vote on the onside kick rule and other proposed rule changes during a virtual meeting on May 28.