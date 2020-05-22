NFL Owners to Vote on New 5-Year Contract with EA Sports for Madden Game

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2020

Gaming fans sample EA Sports Madden NFL 13 game on the second day of the E3 videogame extravaganza in Los Angeles on June 6, 2012 in California, where sequels to blockbuster console titles and play on smartphones or tablets are being showcased with Times Square-like glitz at the annual event. AFP PHOTO/Frederic J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/GettyImages)
FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

NFL owners will reportedly vote on a five-year extension for the league's partnership with EA Sports and its Madden video game series. 

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the news, noting that ratifying the partnership would keep it in place through the 2026 campaign. EA Sports bought an exclusive license from the NFL and the NFL Players Association in 2004 and remains the exclusive producer of simulation games of the league.

This comes after the NFL and 2K announced a multiyear agreement in March, although the announcement did not include any details about specific games. There were NFL 2K games that ran from 1999 through 2004 before EA Sports obtained the license.

The deal would be for non-simulation football video games, given EA Sports' partnership.

"EA Sports absorbed plenty of criticism for shutting down the 2K series, which many gamers preferred to Madden," Florio wrote. "There also have been concerns that the lack of competition has prompted EA to become complacent when it comes to innovating the Madden game."

Madden has become an institution, especially since EA Sports cornered the market on the competition.

Video Play Button

If the NFL owners ratify this agreement, that partnership will remain in place for a number of years.

Related

    Report: NFL Plans to 'Experiment' with Sky Judge for 2020 Preseason

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL Plans to 'Experiment' with Sky Judge for 2020 Preseason

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Most Dangerous New Weapon 😈

    Who will have the biggest impact on their new team?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Every Team's Most Dangerous New Weapon 😈

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Capital One's The Match Preview 🔜

    Everything you need to know about Sunday's Capital One's The Match on TNT

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Capital One's The Match Preview 🔜

    Lyle Fitzsimmons
    via Bleacher Report

    AP Thinks Redskins Have 'Tools to Run the Table' This Season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AP Thinks Redskins Have 'Tools to Run the Table' This Season

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report