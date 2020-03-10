NFL, 2K Announce Multiyear Agreement for Multiple Video Games

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

The NFL is turning back the clock as it moves toward the future of video games.

The league and 2K announced a multiyear partnership in a Tuesday press release, revealing they will join forces to revive an old pairing that has not been in place since 2004. There were no details regarding specific game titles and release dates for the multiple future non-simulation football video games to come, but 2K said the projects will launch in 2021.

While the EA Sports Madden series has dominated the football video game landscape for years, the NFL 2K franchise was well acclaimed when it ran from 1999 through 2004.

Randy Moss, Brian Urlacher and Terrell Owens were notable players featured on the covers of those games during the last time the NFL and 2K formed a partnership.

"The NFL is one of the most successful sports brands in the world, known for creating incredible entertainment for fans," David Ismailer, president of 2K, said in the release. "We're thrilled to be back in business with the NFL in a partnership that will span multiple video games centered on fun, approachable and social experiences. It's exciting to bring together 2K's expertise in creating award-winning sports games with the NFL's renowned status as a world-class entertainment and sports organization."

Joe Ruggiero, who is the vice president of consumer products for the NFL, said, "Expanding the NFL's presence in the world of gaming has become a focus for the league as we look to grow the next generation of our fanbase, and reviving our partnership with 2K was a natural step in that effort."

Previous NFL 2K games offered consumers a lower-priced alternative to the Madden series until EA Sports obtained an exclusive license from the NFL and the NFL Players Association in 2004.

In 2014, the league office told ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio the exclusive license lasted a "couple more years."

With the announcement of this revived partnership, fans and gamers will have more variety available when choosing their football game experiences in the future.