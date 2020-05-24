NBA Free Agents 2020: Latest Comments from Joe Harris and Danilo Gallinari

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Even as the NBA starts piecing together a return-to-play plan, the 2020 offseason and free agency looms for the league.

Both the Brooklyn Nets and Oklahoma City Thunder are in playoff positions and will be focused on potential postseason runs. However, the front offices are definitely aware of the looming discussions with Joe Harris and Danilo Gallinari, respectively.

Harris is playing out the final season of a two-year, $16 million contract and has probably earned a raise. After connecting on a league-high 47.4 percent of his three-pointers last season, he's posted a 41.2 rate in 2019-20. For his career, Harris is a 42.3 percent long-range marksman.

In today's era of pace and space, an elite shooter like Harris is going to entertain an eight-figure annual salary. Since any number of teams could provide that offer, he could be headed to his third team in seven NBA seasons.

But he's not necessarily looking for the exit, either.

Harris told Michael Grady of YES he would love to re-sign with Brooklyn but hasn't much considered his future:

"To be honest, I haven't even thought about it a ton. There's so much going on right now that you're worrying about over free agency. The biggest concern is figuring out the best way to get back to actually playing. I haven't even really discussed anything with my agent or teams in terms of free agency."

Harris is currently averaging a career-high 13.9 points with 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Whenever free agency arrives this offseason, he'll be a prized addition.

Gallinari, meanwhile, could be one of the best players available in free agency.

Last season on the Los Angeles Clippers, he tallied 19.8 points per game with a 43.3 percent long-range mark. This year in OKC, the forward netted 19.2 points with a 40.2 three-point clip.

Although injuries have plagued Gallinari throughout his career, his relatively healthy 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns suggest he's headed for another hefty payday. Whether the Thunder view him as a long-term piece is a key question, though.

For one reason or another, Gallinari might be too expensive to keep around. So looking ahead to free agency, would he entertain a return to, say, the New York Knicks?

Don't rule it out.

"As a free agent, you want to see all the options you've got on the table," Gallinari told NBA TV. "It's also the fun part of free agency too. I will look at everything."

A first-round pick of the Knicks in 2008, Gallinari spent two-plus seasons in New York. The team shipped him to the Denver Nuggets in the blockbuster deal for Carmelo Anthony at the 2011 trade deadline, and he stayed in Denver through 2016-17.

It's fair to suggest it's more likely he would eye a move to a legitimate contender. The Knicks simply aren't in that position—even if they manage a top selection in the 2020 NBA draft. Still, as long as a player of Gallinari's caliber doesn't rule out New York, the possibility will be enough to keep fans excited.

