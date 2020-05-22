Russell Westbrook Provides Health Care Workers Meals from LA's 'The Nice Guy'

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook provided meals to health care workers in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Per TMZ Sports, Westbrook and a friend passed out 50 containers of spaghetti bolognese from The Nice Guy restaurant to workers at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital.

The Nice Guy has built a reputation as a Los Angeles-area hotspot for celebrities, including a VIP booth that has been reserved for the likes of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. It opened in 2014.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues around the world, athletes from all sports have taken to thanking health care workers for their efforts in various ways. Earlier this month, the "Real Heroes Project" launched with athletes sharing personalized dedications to medical professionals.

Westbrook was born and raised in Los Angeles. He spent two seasons playing basketball at UCLA from 2006-08.