Russell Westbrook Provides Health Care Workers Meals from LA's 'The Nice Guy'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 22, 2020

Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook plays against the Boston Celtics during an NBA basketball game in Boston, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook provided meals to health care workers in Los Angeles on Thursday night. 

Per TMZ Sports, Westbrook and a friend passed out 50 containers of spaghetti bolognese from The Nice Guy restaurant to workers at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital. 

The Nice Guy has built a reputation as a Los Angeles-area hotspot for celebrities, including a VIP booth that has been reserved for the likes of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. It opened in 2014. 

As the coronavirus pandemic continues around the world, athletes from all sports have taken to thanking health care workers for their efforts in various ways. Earlier this month, the "Real Heroes Project" launched with athletes sharing personalized dedications to medical professionals. 

Westbrook was born and raised in Los Angeles. He spent two seasons playing basketball at UCLA from 2006-08.    

Video Play Button

Related

    Russ Provides Health Care Workers Meals

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Russ Provides Health Care Workers Meals

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Nets Trade Packages to Land Beal 🔮

    @AndrewDBailey puts together two trade ideas to help Brooklyn make KD-Kyrie-Beal Big 3 ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Nets Trade Packages to Land Beal 🔮

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Jerry Sloan Dies at 78

    Legendary Utah Jazz coach dies due to complications from Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jerry Sloan Dies at 78

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Most Iconic Starting Lineups Since 2000

    The five lineups that defined the last 20 years of the NBA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Most Iconic Starting Lineups Since 2000

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report