Predicting Every NFL Team's 2020 Surprise Rookie Gem

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

An unknown rookie emerging and exceeding expectations is simply the best.

Generally, first-round draft picks are supposed to produce. A second-round selection should contribute sooner rather than later. Anything beyond that during an individual's rookie year is a bonus.

There will always be those who overcome their circumstances. Underdog stories drive sports and create emotional investments in the games.

Twenty-six different prospects drafted outside of the initial 75 picks over the last five classes have already been named to the Pro Bowl. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Green Bay Packers edge-rusher Za'Darius Smith and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle set the standard for this group of mid-to-late-round success stories.

Like every other draft class before it, 2020's incoming rookie crop will feature those who will immediately help their team even if their selection didn't receive much fanfare. A first-year professional drafted after the opening two frames can be identified as a potential contributor for every team before he even officially reports to his squad.