Saints' Sean Payton Jokes That Tom Brady Texted 'You're the Favorites' in Week 1

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 22, 2020

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

All eyes will be on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL regular season, but Tom Brady is keeping it light heading into the matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

In an Instagram Live chat with NFL Network's Kay Adams (h/t NOLA.com), Saints head coach Sean Payton joked that Brady recently texted him, "You guys are the favorites. We're the underdogs."

The Buccaneers overhauled their offense this offseason by signing Brady and acquiring Rob Gronkowski from the New England Patriots.

Those moves have made Tampa Bay a favorite to at least make the playoffs in the NFC for the first time since 2007. The franchise has just one winning record in the previous nine seasons (9-7 in 2016).

Of course, the Saints have earned the right to be favored against their NFC South rivals in Week 1. They have won the division the past three seasons, have won 13 games in back-to-back years and upgraded their receiving corps by signing Emmanuel Sanders to play opposite Michael Thomas.

The Saints and Bucs figure to be locked in a back-and-forth battle throughout the 2020 season for the division title. New Orleans will have the advantage of playing at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome when the two teams meet Sept. 13.

