Paige VanZant vs. Amanda Ribas Reportedly Set for UFC Card on July 11

Mike Roach/Getty Images

Amanda Ribas and Paige VanZant will fight July 11, according to Combate.com's Raphael Marinho on Thursday.

ESPN's Brett Okamoto confirmed the rescheduled UFC fight, noting the location has not been determined:

VanZant seemed to confirm the matchup with an Instagram post captioned, "Coming to an island near you......."

UFC President Dana White has been referring to an undisclosed location as "Fight Island" for the organization to host fights without fans in attendance during the coronavirus pandemic:

The UFC returned to action with UFC 249 on May 9 at an empty VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ribas and VanZant meeting in the octagon is a long time coming. VanZant dropped out of the UFC Brasilia card in January with a lingering arm injury, which led Ribas to face and defeat Randa Markos in a third-round decision March 14.

Ribas is 9-1-0 all-time with a four-fight winning streak. VanZant has not fought since Jan. 19, 2019, and holds an 8-4-0 all-time record.