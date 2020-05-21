Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Talked to Michael Irvin Before Choosing Jersey No. 88

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

When the Dallas Cowboys drafted Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, they gave him a choice of numbers: 10 or 88.

Lamb initially picked No. 10. But after speaking with Michael Irvin—one of the elite wideouts of the past to wear the number, along with Drew Pearson and Dez Bryant—he made the switch.

"We talked about the tradition and the respect I had for him and that number," he told 105.3 The Fan on Thursday (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk). "Not about any pressure, but how much of an edge he's giving me by wearing that number. No matter where I look, when I see myself, I'm going to see 88. It's going to always remind me of who wore it before me."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.