Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Talked to Michael Irvin Before Choosing Jersey No. 88

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2020

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 28: Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb #2 of the Oklahoma Sooners looks on from the sidelines during the game against the LSU Tigers in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

When the Dallas Cowboys drafted Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, they gave him a choice of numbers: 10 or 88. 

Lamb initially picked No. 10. But after speaking with Michael Irvin—one of the elite wideouts of the past to wear the number, along with Drew Pearson and Dez Bryant—he made the switch.

"We talked about the tradition and the respect I had for him and that number," he told 105.3 The Fan on Thursday (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk). "Not about any pressure, but how much of an edge he's giving me by wearing that number. No matter where I look, when I see myself, I'm going to see 88. It's going to always remind me of who wore it before me."

                      

