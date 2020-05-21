Jamal Adams Rumors: Trade 'Very Possible' as Jets Contract Talks Reach Stalemate

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Trade rumors have found New York Jets safety Jamal Adams once again:

Adams was the subject of trade speculation ahead of April's 2020 NFL draft, as well as leading up to last season's October trade deadline.

Adams expressed a desire to go to the Dallas Cowboys while simultaneously denying that he requested a trade from the Jets in late October:

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported a financial gulf between the 24-year-old and the Jets on April 17:

However, Jets general manager Joe Douglas confirmed during an April 27 appearance on ESPN's The Michael Kay Show that the team had exercised Adams' fifth-year option, worth $9.9 million for the 2021 season (h/t Brian Costello of the New York Post).

The fact that Adams' possible departure from New York is still a topic of conversation roughly seven months later aligns with what NBC Sports' Peter King wrote in his weekly Football Morning in America column on April 20:

"I think I get the sense Jamal Adams does want to leave the Jets, and his long-term future will be ugly and drawn-out, unless the Jets quickly really overpay him. It's just another reason why first-year GM Joe Douglas deserved the six-year contract he got from the organization. He’s used to working in places where players are eager to play, Baltimore and Philadelphia. The Jets might become one of those places, but they’ve got to win some games first."



During an April appearance on ESPN Radio New York (via ESPN's Rich Cimini), Douglas said he views Adams as "a core player" and "a dog" who needs to be surrounded with similarly talented players. New York spent a third-round 2020 draft pick on safety Ashtyn Davis out of California and added former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Pierre Desir through free agency.

The Jets selected Adams sixth overall in the 2017 draft. The LSU product has excelled since then, including an All-Pro 2019 campaign.