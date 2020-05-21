Report: Clemson WR Justyn Ross to Have Surgery on Neck, Shoulder Injury in June

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Wide receiver Justyn Ross #8 of the Clemson Tigers runs with the football against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Tigers defeated the Buckeyes 29-23. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Clemson receiver Justyn Ross will reportedly undergo surgery in early June, according to Grace Raynor of The Athletic. 

Head coach Dabo Swinney last spoke about Ross' neck and shoulder injury in March.

"He got banged up the other day. He's perfectly fine," Swinney said, per Brad Senkiw of Sports Illustrated. "He did all the individuals. They're trying to be precautionary with him because he had some stinger symptoms lingering. He's fine now but they want to make sure there's no bigger issue or anything like that."

Ross led Clemson with 66 catches in 2019, adding 865 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

With Tee Higgins leaving for the NFL, there were high expectations for Ross going into 2020.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed the wideout as the No. 21 overall prospect in the 2021 NFL draft class.

His presence is also a significant reason Clemson is considered a top contender to win a title next season. Per Caesars Casino, the Tigers are the current favorites to win the championship with +250 odds ($100 bet wins $250).

If he is forced to miss time, Clemson will be left with limited experience at receiver to help out star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Amari Rodgers is the only other returning player with more than 20 catches in 2019, finishing his junior year with 30 catches for 426 yards and four touchdowns. Joseph Ngata could also see a significant role after a promising freshman season where he totaled 17 catches for 240 yards and three scores.

