James Wiseman Picked by 20 of 35 Polled NBA Execs to Go No. 1 in 2020 NBA Draft

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2020

Memphis' James Wiseman (32) is congratulated between plays in an NCAA college basketball game against University of Illinois-Chicago Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)
Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA draft has more uncertainty at the top than most years, but former Memphis center James Wiseman is apparently a favorite among executives around the league.

According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, 20 of 35 NBA executives polled said Wiseman should be the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Ten executives said they would take Georgia guard Anthony Edwards, four picked Illawarra Hawks guard LaMelo Ball and one chose Dayton forward Obi Toppin.

Wiseman told Goodman he appreciates the praise but said it doesn't matter where he is picked.

"I really don't care about the No. 1 spot, to be honest. ... I just want to go to a team that I can fit the most and be successful," Wiseman said.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

