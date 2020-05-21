Manny Ramirez Rumors: Taiwan League Contract 'Hasn't Materialized'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2020

Boston Red Sox left fielder Manny Ramirez removes his helmet after flying out to end the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, Saturday July 26, 2008. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

A contract offer for former MLB All-Star outfielder Manny Ramirez reportedly "hasn't materialized" amid his efforts to make a comeback in Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the update Wednesday and noted Ramirez will continue to seek opportunities to potentially join a team for the second half of the 2020 CPBL season.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Trout Card Auctions for $900K 😨

    Autographed Mike Trout rookie card sold for record-breaking $900K at auction

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Trout Card Auctions for $900K 😨

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Drafting 2007 MLB Draft 📝

    MadBum went No. 10 overall in real life but not in our re-draft

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Re-Drafting 2007 MLB Draft 📝

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cubs Employees to Take Pay Cuts

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Cubs Employees to Take Pay Cuts

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Greatest Walk-Off Hits in Recent MLB History

    @ZachRymer ranks the best game-ending hits of the last decade

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Greatest Walk-Off Hits in Recent MLB History

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report