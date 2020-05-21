UFC Rumors: Latest on May 30 Card Location, Main Event and More

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

After months away from its unofficial home, the UFC is reportedly heading back to Las Vegas.

Just a few weeks after hosting three events in eight days, the organization is planning to have another event on May 30. UFC President Dana White said the event "is a go" for Apex Facility in Vegas, per Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The event is reportedly going to feature a welterweight fight between former champion Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns.

The fight will be the first time Woodley has stepped in the cage since losing his championship to Kamaru Usman in March 2019. Prior to the loss, he was unbeaten in seven fights since 2014.

T-Wood was scheduled to fight Leon Edwards on March 21 but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Edwards was forced to drop out of that fight when the card was moved from London to a location in the United States and travel restrictions left him stuck in England.

Now the former champion is scheduled to face Burns, who has been on an absolute tear. He has a five-fight win streak with victories over Demian Maia and Gunnar Nelson in his last two appearances. While those opponents were both high-level submission artists, he'll see a different kind of grappler in Woodley.

The rest of the card is curiously bare for an event that is supposed to take place in 10 days. According to MMAJunkie, the following bouts were scheduled for May 23 but have presumably been shifted to the new date:

Mackenzie Dern vs. Hannah Cifers

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Augusto Sakai

Klidson Abreu vs. Jamahal Hill

Mackenzie Dern is looking to bounce back from her first loss. She dropped a decision to Amanda Ribas in her first fight back from almost a year-and-a-half absence while she was pregnant with her first child.

Hannah Cifers is also looking to come back from a defeat after suffering a second-round TKO loss to Angela Hill in January.

Augusto Sakai and Blagoy Ivanov make for a compelling heavyweight matchup. The former has been successful in his transition from Bellator to the UFC with a 3-0 start to his run with the company, and the latter is as tough as they come in the division.

Klidson Abreu and Jamahal Hill meet in a battle of light heavyweight prospects with some promise.

Hill is undefeated in seven professional fights. He won his UFC debut over Darko Stosic by decision in January.

With just four fights confirmed, it would seem the card could be lighter than most offerings from the organization, but there could be some surprise announcements coming. Mike Heck of MMA Fighting reported there are at least six additional fights that are being worked out and fans should expect a "close to full slate" on Saturday night.

That comes amid a flurry of fight announcements that have been coming in as the organization's schedule fills up quickly. Now that it has successfully held three events with coronavirus restrictions, the company has been announcing multiple bouts.

Ariel Helwani of ESPN has reported several additions to the docket for June, including an important bantamweight clash between Cory Sandhagen and Aljamain Sterling although it won't be for the presumably vacant title left by the retirement of Henry Cejudo.

The flurry of fight announcements is interesting enough. The fact that there's a card with just one official bout and three presumed additions is a sign of the unexpected times in which White and Co. are working to make up for lost time and put on events amid plenty of uncertainty.