    Report: Jerami Grant Declines $9.3M Nuggets Contract Player Option to Test FA

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 16, 2020
    Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant (9) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Denver. The Nuggets won 115-98. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Small forward Jerami Grant is heading to free agency after reportedly declining his 2021 player option with the Denver Nuggets on Monday, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.  

    Grant would have earned $9.34 million in his age-26 season had he exercised the option. 

    In his lone season with Denver, Grant averaged 12 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 40 percent from three while adding 11.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in the postseason.

    The former 39th overall pick of the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014 has spent plenty of time switching teams through his first five seasons in the league. Now, he's ready to move on from the Nuggets. 

    After two years in Philadelphia, Grant was sent to the Oklahoma City Thunder in November 2016 for Ersan Ilyasova and a draft pick. The Syracuse alum signed a three-year, $27.3 million deal with OKC, but despite marked improvement in his game, he was traded again to Denver for a 2020 first-round pick in July 2019. 

    As the Nuggets have become a contender in the Western Conference, Grant filled in well off the bench behind Paul Millsap. 

    Now, though, he's decided to test free agency and can finally be in charge of where he'll play next.

