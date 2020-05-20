Josh Rosen Trade Rumors: Dolphins in 'No Hurry' to Deal QB Despite Getting Calls

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins selected former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, which raised questions about 2018 No. 10 overall pick Josh Rosen's long-term future.

"Teams called the Miami Dolphins about Rosen's availability this offseason, and thus far, the Dolphins are in no hurry to trade him," NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Wednesday.

The Arizona Cardinals traded Rosen to the Dolphins last April for a 2019 second-round pick and 2020 fifth-round pick after selecting Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick.

Like the Dolphins, the Cardinals were open to keeping Rosen on their roster, ESPN's Cameron Wolfe and Josh Weinfuss reported at the time.

"Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said Friday night that he would have been 'fine' and 'happy' keeping Rosen on the roster but trading him came down to getting enough value in return. Keim insisted he wasn't focused on that value being a second-round pick, instead weighing the difference between keeping Rosen on the roster against the players he could draft with or around No. 62."

It's possible Rosen's trade value has diminished. A longtime NFL front office executive told the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson that he "would play Josh Rosen a lot in the preseason to try to trade him."

The 23-year-old lost out on the starting job to Fitzpatrick to open the 2019 season, although he relieved the veteran in the Dolphins' Week 2 43-0 loss to New England before making his first start in Week 3. Overall, the UCLA product threw for only 567 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions across six games (three starts) last season.

Rosen's four-year, roughly $17.6 million rookie contract runs through the 2021 season with a fifth-year option in 2022, per Spotrac.