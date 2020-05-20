Isiah Thomas: Michael Jordan's 'Undeserving Champions' Comments 'Cut Deep'

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 20, 2020

Former Detroit Pistons guard Isiah Thomas, is honored during halftime of an NBA basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Lakers, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan's rivalry was revisited during the 10-episode of The Last Dance on ESPN from April 19 through May 17. 

The Hall of Fame Detroit Pistons point guard disclosed a hurtful exchange he had with Jordan following Game 3 of the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals during an appearance with Fox Sports 1's Speak For Yourself on Wednesday:

Jordan's Chicago Bulls swept the Pistons, and the Bad Boys' decision to walk off the court without shaking hands was highlighted during Episode 4 of The Last Dance:

Detroit was the reigning back-to-back NBA champion.

Once the Bulls finally got past Thomas and the Pistons, they upset Magic Johnson's Los Angeles Lakers 4-1 to capture the first of Jordan's six championships.

The Last Dance orbited around the 1997-98 Bulls' title run, marking the end of their 1990s dynasty.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Biggest What-If Trades in NBA History 🤔

    @BR_NBA staff picks 13 blockbusters that were real rumors ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Biggest What-If Trades in NBA History 🤔

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Could Be Back by Mid-July

    League is discussing having players train in mid-June with hopes of games tipping off around mid-July

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Could Be Back by Mid-July

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Teams Expecting Guidelines for Return Soon

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Teams Expecting Guidelines for Return Soon

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Tom Thibodeau Mulling HC Options

    Former Timberwolves coach 'has been canvassing the league' on which coaching job is the best to take (NY Daily News)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Tom Thibodeau Mulling HC Options

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report