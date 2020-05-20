Patricia: 'Laughable' to Link Matthew Stafford Selling House to Lions Future

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 20, 2020

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (right) talks with head coach Matt Patricia prior to an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is moving homes but not cities, according to head coach Matt Patricia:

"I definitely do not read into the real estate market unless it's my house," Patricia said on The Rich Eisen Show Wednesday. "Other than that, I'm good. I know there's a lot of things that are out there, and quite frankly, they were—I think the word I used was laughable. From my standpoint—Matthew Stafford and I—I just couldn't be more happy, more blessed, to be in a situation where he's our quarterback." 

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported last week that Stafford was selling his $6.5 million mansion in Bloomfield Township, located roughly 30 minutes outside of Detroit.

Kelly Stafford, Matthew's wife, nixed any rumors on Instagram (h/t Birkett): "No speculation is needed. We're about to have our fourth child and I personally do not want to live on a lake or have a pool with four children under the age of a little over 3. So that is the reason that it's on the market."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    'Uncle Danny' Amendola's offseason training includes workouts with Lions' Stafford, Golladay

    Detroit Lions logo
    Detroit Lions

    'Uncle Danny' Amendola's offseason training includes workouts with Lions' Stafford, Golladay

    miamiherald
    via miamiherald

    Danny Amendola: 'We want to have a home playoff game at Ford Field'

    Detroit Lions logo
    Detroit Lions

    Danny Amendola: 'We want to have a home playoff game at Ford Field'

    Jeff Risdon
    via Lions Wire

    Lions’ Trey Flowers looks to pick up where he left off despite another restricted offseason

    Detroit Lions logo
    Detroit Lions

    Lions’ Trey Flowers looks to pick up where he left off despite another restricted offseason

    mlive
    via mlive

    Lions Laud Patricia as Year 3 Nears

    Detroit Lions logo
    Detroit Lions

    Lions Laud Patricia as Year 3 Nears

    Michael Rothstein
    via ESPN.com