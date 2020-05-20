Patricia: 'Laughable' to Link Matthew Stafford Selling House to Lions Future

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is moving homes but not cities, according to head coach Matt Patricia:

"I definitely do not read into the real estate market unless it's my house," Patricia said on The Rich Eisen Show Wednesday. "Other than that, I'm good. I know there's a lot of things that are out there, and quite frankly, they were—I think the word I used was laughable. From my standpoint—Matthew Stafford and I—I just couldn't be more happy, more blessed, to be in a situation where he's our quarterback."

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported last week that Stafford was selling his $6.5 million mansion in Bloomfield Township, located roughly 30 minutes outside of Detroit.

Kelly Stafford, Matthew's wife, nixed any rumors on Instagram (h/t Birkett): "No speculation is needed. We're about to have our fourth child and I personally do not want to live on a lake or have a pool with four children under the age of a little over 3. So that is the reason that it's on the market."

