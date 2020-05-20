Curtis Blackwell Lawsuit Against MSU's Mark Dantonio Dismissed by Federal Judge

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 20, 2020

Michigan State football's Director of College Advancement and Performance and Camp Director Curtis Blackwell is seen, Tuesday, March 11, 2014, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Al Goldis/Associated Press

Curtis Blackwell's federal lawsuit against former Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio, former president Lou Anna Simon and former athletic director Mark Hollis was dismissed on Wednesday. 

Per Matt Wenzel of MLive.com, United States District Court Judge Janet Neff dismissed the former Spartans football staffer's case following March recommendations from magistrate judge Sally Berens. 

In addition to the dismissal, Neff ordered Blackwell's attorneys, Thomas Warnicke and Andrew Paterson, to pay monetary sanctions. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

