Jim Harbaugh: Michigan Has 'Got to Beat Ohio State' to Win a National Title

For the Michigan Wolverines, all roads lead to Columbus.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have won eight straight times in the classic Big Ten rivalry, including all five games during the Jim Harbaugh era. And Harbaugh knows the Wolverines won't be able to accomplish any of their goals if they can't get a win against the Buckeyes.

"We got to beat Ohio State," he told Mike Tirico on NBCSN's Lunch Talk Live (h/t Angelique S. Chengelis of the Detroit News. "Nothing makes us angrier than that, or me, but that's what we're working toward every day. We've beaten everybody else, but we haven't beat them. That's what we have to do, beat them, win a championship, get ourselves in the playoff, win a national championship."

Ohio State alum and Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah expects Michigan's frustrations to only grow, however:

