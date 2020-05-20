Jim Harbaugh: Michigan Has 'Got to Beat Ohio State' to Win a National Title

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 20, 2020

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 30: Michigan Wolverines Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh reacts to a call during the second quarter of the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State defeated Michigan 56-27. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
Leon Halip/Getty Images

For the Michigan Wolverines, all roads lead to Columbus. 

The Ohio State Buckeyes have won eight straight times in the classic Big Ten rivalry, including all five games during the Jim Harbaugh era. And Harbaugh knows the Wolverines won't be able to accomplish any of their goals if they can't get a win against the Buckeyes. 

"We got to beat Ohio State," he told Mike Tirico on NBCSN's Lunch Talk Live (h/t Angelique S. Chengelis of the Detroit News. "Nothing makes us angrier than that, or me, but that's what we're working toward every day. We've beaten everybody else, but we haven't beat them. That's what we have to do, beat them, win a championship, get ourselves in the playoff, win a national championship."

Ohio State alum and Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah expects Michigan's frustrations to only grow, however:

                         

Video Play Button

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh: 'Nothing makes us angrier' than losing to Ohio State

    Michigan Wolverines Football logo
    Michigan Wolverines Football

    Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh: 'Nothing makes us angrier' than losing to Ohio State

    Orion Sang
    via Detroit Free Press

    Michigan's Matt Dudek on recruiting 2022 class and beyond

    Michigan Wolverines Football logo
    Michigan Wolverines Football

    Michigan's Matt Dudek on recruiting 2022 class and beyond

    TheMichiganInsider.com
    via TheMichiganInsider.com

    Harbaugh: We Must Beat OSU

    After 8 straight losses, Jim Harbaugh says clearing Ohio State hurdle is U-M's 'mission': 'Nothing makes us angrier'

    Michigan Wolverines Football logo
    Michigan Wolverines Football

    Harbaugh: We Must Beat OSU

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh named a top-15 coach by CBS Sports

    Michigan Wolverines Football logo
    Michigan Wolverines Football

    Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh named a top-15 coach by CBS Sports

    mlive
    via mlive