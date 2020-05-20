Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, LeBron SNL Episodes to Re-Air on NBC Sports Network

Adam Wells
May 20, 2020

The Venn diagram of sports fans and comedy fans will get their fix on May 25 when NBC Sports Network airs a weeklong marathon of classic Saturday Night Live episodes hosted by athletes. 

Per USA Today's Scott Gleeson, the marathon will begin Monday at 8 p.m. ET with a trio of episodes hosted by NBA stars, starting with Michael Jordan (1991), LeBron James (2007) and Charles Barkley (2010).

Barkley's other episodes from 2012 and 2018 will air on Friday night, leading into another showing of the Jordan episode. 

Tuesday will be NFL night featuring the 2005 episode hosted by Tom Brady (7 p.m. ET), Peyton Manning's 2007 appearance (8 p.m.), Eli Manning from 2012 (9 p.m.) and J.J. Watt from this year (10 p.m.). 

Wednesday and Thursday will be WWE-themed, including all five episodes hosted by The Rock. Other episodes that will be featured throughout the week were hosted by Andy Roddick, John Cena, Ronda Rousey, Michael Phelps and Derek Jeter. 

Classic sketches featuring athletes include "Bill Swerski's Superfans" with Jordan, the United Way digital short with Manning and The Rock as Papa Peepers. 

