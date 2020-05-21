Early Predictions for Most Surprising NFL Veteran Cuts of 2020 Offseason

0 of 7

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

A surprise is defined by the unexpected. NFL franchises constantly make moves that are expected and even predictable.

Thus, the individuals included as surprising cuts can't be completely obvious.

The Jacksonville Jaguars' standing with Leonard Fournette is well known. The amount of salary-cap space the Cleveland Browns can save by releasing Olivier Vernon is common knowledge. Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson's availability has made its way around league circles. The amount of money the Indianapolis Colts have invested in the quarterback position is staggering, which places Jacoby Brissett on the chopping block. And Alshon Jeffery's decline leaves him in a precarious place with the Philadelphia Eagles.

All of these potential cuts regarding quality performers have already been covered.

The following seven departures aren't as conspicuous, but they are possible based on each team's current circumstances.