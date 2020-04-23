Raiders Trade Rumors: Gabe Jackson Being Shopped, Asking Price 'Not High'

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders have made offensive guard Gabe Jackson available through trade, according to NFL Network's Michael Silver.

Silver reported "the asking price is not high" for the veteran lineman. Jackson made 11 appearances for the Raiders in 2019.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported in March his future with the team might be in doubt:

Head coach Jon Gruden wasted little time building the team's roster to his preferences, and trading Jackson would continue that trend.

Las Vegas' apparent desperation to offload the 28-year-old speaks to how hard it might be to find him a new home.

Jackson still has three years left on the five-year extension he signed in 2017. He carries a $9.6 million cap hit over each of the next three seasons, and his $11 million average salary is tied for eighth-highest among guards, per Spotrac.

That's a significant commitment for a player who suffered an elbow injury in December 2018 and an MCL strain last August. He missed eight combined games as a result.

Granted, the team could release Jackson any time between now and the start of 2022 without incurring any dead money. His entire cap hit could be turned into cap savings.

When healthy, Jackson is an effective player, hence the extension he signed prior to Gruden's arrival. However, the Raiders might have to wait until after the 2020 NFL draft before securing a deal, and interested suitors might continue to wait out Las Vegas even longer to see if the team simply releases him outright.