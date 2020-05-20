New Orleans Saints' Superdome Eying New Name After Mercedes-Benz Expires in 2021

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

There are few more iconic names than the Superdome when it comes to the NFL, but the New Orleans Saints' home will reportedly have a new moniker in 2021.

Christopher Dodson of Forbes reported the Saints' naming rights agreement with Mercedes-Benz is not scheduled to be renewed after it expires next year. Saints senior vice president of communications Greg Bensel said the NFC South club is looking for a new partner that will change the name from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Mercedes-Benz was the first company to put its name on the Superdome, doing so in 2011 for the building that opened its doors in 1975.

Mike Triplett of ESPN noted the deal with Mercedes-Benz was worth approximately $50 million-$60 million, but this change "seemed likely" since the automaker signed a naming rights deal with the NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons for their new stadium in 2017.

"The Mercedes-Benz Superdome is a globally iconic building that brings a tremendous valuable future for a naming rights partner," Bensel said, per Jeff Adelson of NOLA.com. "As with the philosophy of the Saints organization and the stature of the building, it will serve to represent our city, state and region as a leader to better our community, to be a more than just a naming rights opportunity, but a real partner, just as Mercedes-Benz was. And in that partnership, the goal will be to bring positive change to our region, our city and state, through a number of initiatives."

While the famous building is best known for hosting the NFL's Saints, it has served as the home for a number of college football bowl games and national championships, including the most recent one, as well as concerts, political events, a visit from the Pope and more.

Muhammad Ali won a heavyweight title inside the Superdome, and Michael Jordan famously announced his presence to the basketball world with a championship-winning jumper as a freshman at North Carolina.

It was also used as a shelter following Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The naming rights won't be the only change in the coming years, as Triplett noted the building is scheduled to receive $450 million worth of renovations by 2024.