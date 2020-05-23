Patriots' Team Plane Travel, Game Ball and Meet-and-Greet Auction for $27,000

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

A road trip with the New England Patriots has been sold at an All In Challenge auction for $27,000 on Saturday, with all proceeds going to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry for COVID-19 relief.

The auction winner and a guest will travel on the Patriots' team plane to a road game of their choice during the 2020 or 2021 regular season.

They'll stay with the Pats at the team hotel, meet some players the night before the game and get Pats' bench area access while the team warms up pregame. The fan will also receive a game ball afterward.

The winner and guest will notably travel on the team's private plane, a Boeing 737 that was used to help transport 1.7 million N95 masks from China to the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic:

A total of 426 celebrities and athletes have combined to help raise $45,818,893 through All In Challenge sweepstakes and auctions selling various items and experiences as of Saturday evening.