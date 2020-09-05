Keenan Allen, Chargers Agree to Reported 4-Year Contract Worth More Than $80M

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Keenan Allen has established himself as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, and the Los Angeles Chargers are reportedly paying him accordingly.

The Chargers and Allen agreed to terms on a new four-year contract worth more than $80 million Saturday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport noted the deal makes Allen the second-highest paid wide receiver in the league.

Though neither disclosed the terms of the deal, Allen and the Chargers confirmed the extension.

Allen's previous contract was set to expire after he made $10.5 million in base salary in 2020.

He appeared well on his way to becoming a go-to option for the Chargers when he tallied 1,046 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches as a rookie in 2013, but injuries became a problem during the following years.

He appeared in just eight games in 2015 and was lost for the season when he tore his ACL in the opener of the 2016 campaign.

It was fair to worry about his durability and whether he would ever regain the form he demonstrated during his rookie season at that point. To Allen's credit, he answered any lingering questions and lived up to his potential as a No. 1 option in the NFL the following three seasons.

The former California Golden Bear was a Pro Bowler in 2017, 2018 and 2019, topping 1,100 yards in each of the three seasons and tallying a total of 18 touchdown receptions during that span.

He was a reliable option for Philip Rivers and is now arguably the face of the franchise after the quarterback joined the Indianapolis Colts following the 2019 season.

Perhaps the best news for the Chargers following this deal is the fact Allen is just 28 years old and still in his prime. If he continues to play like he did the last three seasons, he can help the team compete in the AFC West for years to come.

Los Angeles ensured that prime will come with the only NFL team Allen has ever known by inking him to this deal.