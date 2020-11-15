    Anthony Davis Reportedly Declines $28.7M Lakers Contract Option, Will Become UFA

    Anthony Davis will hit the open market after declining his 2020-21 player option with the Los Angeles Lakers, which would have been worth $28.7 million, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

    Davis had a successful first season with the Lakers, leading the squad to its first NBA title since 2010.

    He was even more impressive on an individual level, averaging 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. He was named first-team All-NBA for the fourth time in his career and earned a first-team All-Defensive spot.

    The forward has proved to be one of the top big men in the NBA throughout his career, averaging at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in six straight seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans. He has been selected to seven All-Star games.

    Not only has Davis been one of the top interior scorers for several years, but he is also an elite defender who has led the NBA in blocks per game three times.

    His all-around play helped him match Giannis Antetokounmpo for third in the NBA with 11.1 win shares in 2019-20, per Basketball Reference.

    "It's everything I expected and more," LeBron James said in March of Davis' impact, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "Obviously, that's why I wanted him here. When you get a generational talent like that and you got an opportunity to get him, you just try to do whatever you can to get him."

    The Lakers will now try to convince the 27-year-old to re-sign, looking to run it back after his first season with the organization.

    Los Angeles will hope to get more of a return on its investment after giving up quite a bit to land him in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers parted with promising young players Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart, as well as four first-round picks.

    With Davis arguably the top option in free agency this offseason, however, there will likely be a lot of competition to sign the superstar. 

