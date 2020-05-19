DeAndre Baker Playing Madden During Alleged Armed Robbery, Attorney Says

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar reported to police Saturday after a warrant was issued for their arrest on charges of armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.

The two NFL players were released from Broward County Jail in Florida after posting bond Sunday.

Baker's attorney, Patrick Patel, defended his client to the New York Post's Paul Schwartz on Tuesday, claiming Baker could not have been involved in the robbery because he was busy playing Madden in another room.

According to Patel, Baker brought a console, two controllers and a charger to the house where the alleged robbery occurred and was playing the game for over an hour that night.

"Far from an individual who's going somewhere with an alleged intent to rob somebody, an armed robbery, to go there and hook up his Madden game, play the game for over an hour and then leave it there and go home," Patel said.



ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the alleged robbery happened May 13 at a house party in Miramar, Florida. The official arrest warrant stated that attendees were "playing cards, video games and gambling."

"According to the arrest warrant, Baker and Dunbar are accused of stealing money and watches with force while armed with semi-automatic firearms," Schefter relayed. "It states that Baker intentionally threatened victims with a firearm."

The Giants, Seahawks and NFL each released statements in response:

Baker was reportedly instructed to "stay away from team meetings and focus on his legal issues," according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

Baker was selected by the Giants in the first round (No. 30 overall) in 2019. The 22-year-old Georgia product appeared in 16 regular-season games (15 starts) and recorded eight passes defended as well as 61 tackles (48 solo) as a rookie last season.

Dunbar was signed by the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent in 2015. The 27-year-old Florida alumnus played for Washington through last season before getting traded to the Seahawks in late March. Dunbar has one sack, nine interceptions, 35 passes defended and 150 tackles (130 solo) across 58 games (25 starts).

Baker and Dunbar are both from Miami.