Alex Caruso Signed Lakers Jersey, Tickets, Custom Shirt Design Auctions for $12K

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso's All In Challenge auction closed at $12,000 Thursday night, and the winner is in for a well-rounded experience.

The 26-year-old announced his participation in the viral COVID-19 relief initiative May 13:

Fanatics' official website provided a more detailed description of Caruso's offer:

"Put your artistic skills to the test when you collaborate with Alex Caruso to create a new 'Carushow' T-shirt to be sold online. Following the design session (or you can collaborate during), you, the winner, will attend dinner with Alex in Los Angeles, California. Additionally, you and a lucky guest will also receive tickets to an L.A. Lakers home game, including postgame passes with access to the private, invite-only Chairman's room located near the locker room. There, you'll meet with Alex postgame, take some pictures, and he'll autograph Caruso jerseys for each of you to keep!"

Caruso has become a fan favorite since signing with the Lakers after going undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2017:

Caruso is a valuable reserve in L.A., averaging 5.7 points, 2.1 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 17.7 minutes across 120 games (12 starts).

The All In Challenge began April 14 with this video from Fanatics founder Michael Rubin:

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel and Hall of Fame Lakers legend Magic Johnson are among the celebrities who have participated.

The All In Challenge has raised $45.6 million and counting with all proceeds going toward Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.