Alex Caruso Signed Lakers Jersey, Tickets, Custom Shirt Design Auctions for $12K

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 22, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 6: Alex Caruso #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a play during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 6, 2020 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso's All In Challenge auction closed at $12,000 Thursday night, and the winner is in for a well-rounded experience.

The 26-year-old announced his participation in the viral COVID-19 relief initiative May 13:

Fanatics' official website provided a more detailed description of Caruso's offer:

"Put your artistic skills to the test when you collaborate with Alex Caruso to create a new 'Carushow' T-shirt to be sold online. Following the design session (or you can collaborate during), you, the winner, will attend dinner with Alex in Los Angeles, California. Additionally, you and a lucky guest will also receive tickets to an L.A. Lakers home game, including postgame passes with access to the private, invite-only Chairman's room located near the locker room. There, you'll meet with Alex postgame, take some pictures, and he'll autograph Caruso jerseys for each of you to keep!"

Caruso has become a fan favorite since signing with the Lakers after going undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2017:

Caruso is a valuable reserve in L.A., averaging 5.7 points, 2.1 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 17.7 minutes across 120 games (12 starts).

Video Play Button

The All In Challenge began April 14 with this video from Fanatics founder Michael Rubin:

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel and Hall of Fame Lakers legend Magic Johnson are among the celebrities who have participated.

The All In Challenge has raised $45.6 million and counting with all proceeds going toward Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.

Related

    Report: Staples Wanted to Host NBA Return

    LA's Staples Center expressed interest in hosting NBA return but 'conversations never materialized'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Staples Wanted to Host NBA Return

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Harden Wants to Play When Safe

    Rockets star says he'd be comfortable returning to the court when COVID-19 has 'calmed down all the way to a minimum'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Harden Wants to Play When Safe

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Rondo: Lakers Have Right Mix to 'Get to the Promised Land'

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Rondo: Lakers Have Right Mix to 'Get to the Promised Land'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Nets Eyeing Bradley Beal

    Brooklyn has had internal discussions about ways to trade for the Wizards star

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Nets Eyeing Bradley Beal

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report