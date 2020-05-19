MLS Cancels 2020 All-Star Game, Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup Amid COVID-19

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 19, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 21: An official MLS match ball is seen on the pitch during warm-up prior to the MLS match between the Houston Dynamo and the Los Angeles Galaxy at StubHub Center on March 21, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. The Dynamo and the Galaxy played to a 1-1 draw. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)
Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

Major League Soccer announced the cancellation of the 2020 All-Star Game, Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup in a statement Tuesday. 

The decision was made in collaboration with Mexico's Liga MX, which was supposed to compete against MLS in all three events. Both MLS and Liga MX remain in a state of uncertainty because of the coronavirus pandemic and have not yet returned to play.

The MLS All-Star Game was set to take place July 29 in Los Angeles, pitting MLS against Liga MX. Tickets were not yet on sale, but MLS is giving automatic refunds to fans who purchased tickets to the All-Star Skills Challenge.

MLS said it expects the 2021 All-Star Game to return to Los Angeles and feature Liga MX as the opponent, though negotiations with the Mexican league are ongoing.

The Leagues Cup was set to take place from July through September between the best teams of Liga MX and MLS. The Campeones Cup was set for Aug. 12 in Seattle, featuring the winner of the MLS Cup taking on the Liga MX champion.

MLS is currently considering a World Cup-style tournament event in Florida when/if its season resumes. 

