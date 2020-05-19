Matt Ryan on Tom Brady Joining Bucs: NFC South Will Be 'A Battle Every Week'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 19, 2020

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, left, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

The addition of Tom Brady makes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a much scarier opponent for the NFC South, meaning the division will be even tougher going into 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan discussed the free-agent signing Tuesday on SportsCenter.

"It didn't get any easier in our division, for sure," Ryan said (h/t Riley Gates of 247Sports). "They're solid. Tampa's defense was really tough. They add Tom, who's such a consistent and great player. The division's going to be a battle every week."

The Falcons don't face the Buccaneers until Week 15 and then again in Week 17.

   

    

