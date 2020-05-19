Matt Ryan on Tom Brady Joining Bucs: NFC South Will Be 'A Battle Every Week'

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The addition of Tom Brady makes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a much scarier opponent for the NFC South, meaning the division will be even tougher going into 2020.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan discussed the free-agent signing Tuesday on SportsCenter.

"It didn't get any easier in our division, for sure," Ryan said (h/t Riley Gates of 247Sports). "They're solid. Tampa's defense was really tough. They add Tom, who's such a consistent and great player. The division's going to be a battle every week."

The Falcons don't face the Buccaneers until Week 15 and then again in Week 17.

