UNC Track Coach Sets Unofficial Record for Fastest Mile While Dribbling

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 19, 2020

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA All-Star basketball game during a news conference in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

It turns out The Last Dance is also inspiring people in track and field.

Motivated by Michael Jordan and rocking a No. 23 Tar Heels jersey, North Carolina assistant track coach Dylan Sorensen set an unofficial record for the fastest mile while dribbling a basketball.

Sorensen ran the mile in four minutes, 37 seconds, besting the previous record by 15 seconds.

"I have been blown away with how much people have seen it and how it has spread," Sorensen told David Woods of the Indianapolis Star. "I did not anticipate that."

In August, two-time Olympian Nick Symmonds was timed at five minutes, 29 seconds, per Woods. Sorensen said there were "a lot of hoops to jump through" to earn the official Guinness World Records mark.

