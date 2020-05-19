Lawyer Milloy 'Disgusted' by Bill Belichick's 2003 Patriots Contract Ultimatum

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Safety Lawyer Milloy was a four-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion during the first seven seasons of his career at the backend of the New England Patriots defense.

He said in an interview on WEEI's Ordway, Merloni and Fauria (h/t Greg Joyce of the New York Post) that head coach Bill Belichick "disgusted" him with an ultimatum in 2003 to take a pay cut or start counting his days with the team:

"I think I went to my fourth Pro Bowl in five years and then I was given an ultimatum: either take a pay cut or leave it."

"That was up to discussion. I had good representation with Carl Poston and went the whole offseason—the last time I talked to Bill was in June right before the veteran (time) when you can go out and seek another team and we had a discussion. He said basically, 'The worst-case scenario is you play out this year and we have to re-visit it after the season.'

"So me and my representation were in agreement with that and the Friday after the last preseason game he pulled me into the office and gives me the same ultimatum: I have until Monday to think about it. Guys get released or have these situations come up all the time, it was just the way he handled it, trying to wait until the Monday before the first game, which really disgusted me."

