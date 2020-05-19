Knicks Rumors: Thunder's Frank Zanin Hired to Front Office by Leon Rose

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 19, 2020

PHILADELPHIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Assistant coach Frank Zanin of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a portrait during NBA Media Day on September 30, 2003 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The New York Knicks continue rounding out team president Leon Rose's staff, hiring Oklahoma City Thunder scout Frank Zanin to a front-office role.

Ian Begley of SNY reported Zanin's hiring, though no formal title was given in the report. Zanin joins general manager Scott Perry and assistant general manager Walt Perrin, who was hired Monday from the Utah Jazz

Zanin previously worked with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets as a scout and served as the Nets' assistant general manager from 2013-16.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

