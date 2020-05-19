Knicks Rumors: Thunder's Frank Zanin Hired to Front Office by Leon Rose

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The New York Knicks continue rounding out team president Leon Rose's staff, hiring Oklahoma City Thunder scout Frank Zanin to a front-office role.

Ian Begley of SNY reported Zanin's hiring, though no formal title was given in the report. Zanin joins general manager Scott Perry and assistant general manager Walt Perrin, who was hired Monday from the Utah Jazz.

Zanin previously worked with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets as a scout and served as the Nets' assistant general manager from 2013-16.

