Usain Bolt, Girlfriend Kasi Bennett Welcome Baby Girl, Tweets Jamaica PM Holness

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 19, 2020

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 20: Gold medalist Usain Bolt of Jamaica stands on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Men's 4 x 100 meter Relay on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 20, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Julian Finney/Getty Images

Kasi Bennett, the girlfriend of former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, gave birth to their daughter. 

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness congratulated the couple Monday:

Bolt announced in January he and Bennett were expecting their first child, and they held a gender reveal party in March.

Bolt retired from competition following the 2017 World Athletics Championships.

Before that, he built one of the best careers in track and field history. He won eight gold medals over three Summer Olympics and captured 11 golds in the World Championships. His 9.58-second 100-meter dash in August 2009 remains the world record.

The 33-year-old confirmed in February he wouldn't come out of retirement to compete in the 2020 Summer Olympics, which were postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related

    Former Track Athletes Suing NCAA, Former Coach for Alleged Sexual Harrassment

    The women say Rambao sexually harassed and abused them, and accuse the NCAA of failing to protect them

    Track and Field logo
    Track and Field

    Former Track Athletes Suing NCAA, Former Coach for Alleged Sexual Harrassment

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Sir Roger Bannister, 1st to Break 4-Minute Mile, Dies at 88

    Track and Field logo
    Track and Field

    Sir Roger Bannister, 1st to Break 4-Minute Mile, Dies at 88

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Olympic Legend Michael Johnson Details Recovery from Stroke

    Track and Field logo
    Track and Field

    Olympic Legend Michael Johnson Details Recovery from Stroke

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Complete LA Marathon 2019 Results ➡️

    Track and Field logo
    Track and Field

    Complete LA Marathon 2019 Results ➡️

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report