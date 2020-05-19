Usain Bolt, Girlfriend Kasi Bennett Welcome Baby Girl, Tweets Jamaica PM Holness

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Kasi Bennett, the girlfriend of former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, gave birth to their daughter.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness congratulated the couple Monday:

Bolt announced in January he and Bennett were expecting their first child, and they held a gender reveal party in March.

Bolt retired from competition following the 2017 World Athletics Championships.

Before that, he built one of the best careers in track and field history. He won eight gold medals over three Summer Olympics and captured 11 golds in the World Championships. His 9.58-second 100-meter dash in August 2009 remains the world record.

The 33-year-old confirmed in February he wouldn't come out of retirement to compete in the 2020 Summer Olympics, which were postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.