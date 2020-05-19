Michael Jordan Gifted 'Flu Game' Shoes to Jazz Ball Boy Preston Truman in 1997

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 19, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - JUNE 11: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls rests during Game Five of the 1997 NBA Finals played against the Utah Jazz on June 11, 1997 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Chicago Bulls defeated the Utah Jazz 90-88. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1997 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Dick Raphael/Getty Images

The ball boy for the Utah Jazz walked away with a piece of history after the Chicago Bulls beat the Jazz in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals. 

That was Michael Jordan's famous "Flu Game," though Jordan said on The Last Dance and his longtime trainer, Tim Grover, confirmed years prior that the Hall of Famer was suffering from food poisoning. Jordan had 38 points, seven rebounds and five assists as the Bulls prevailed 90-88.

According to ESPN's Wright Thompson, Jordan gave his game-worn shoes to Preston Truman, who worked for the Jazz and had previously asked for the kicks.

Truman recounted to Thompson how he saw Jordan connected to IVs in the locker room when an equipment manager for the Bulls went to pick up his shoes. Jordan waved the Bulls employee off and said he was "doing something with them" before pointing at Truman.

Truman held on to the shoes for 16 years before allowing them to be sold at auction in 2013. The sneakers, which were also autographed by Jordan, commanded a $104,765 price tag.

"I have looked at the shoes maybe four times since putting them in a safety deposit box 16 years ago," Truman said at the time to ESPN's Darren Rovell. "I would go years without even thinking about it. ... I just didn't see the point to something so cool and a part of NBA history sitting at my bank anymore."

Video Play Button

