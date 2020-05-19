LeBron James Says He'd 'Die to Compete vs Every Single' NBA Great, Thanks Jordan

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

In the wake of The Last Dance's final episodes putting a bow on Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls career, LeBron James thanked the NBA icon and admitted he would have loved the chance to compete against him.

James wrote on Twitter that he "would have loved to play" alongside and against every great player in NBA history and thanked Jordan for being "my angel, inspiration, superhero!!"

The response came after comments James made on UNINTERRUPTED (h/t ESPN's Brian Windhorst) about how his style of play would complement Jordan if they had played together.

"Me personally, the way I play the game—team first—I feel like my best assets work perfectly with Mike," he said. "Mike is an assassin. When it comes to playing the game of basketball, scoring the way he scored the ball, [then] my ability to pass, my ability to read the game plays and plays and plays in advance."

Both superstars became the most dominant players of their era, despite playing very different styles. Jordan was cerebral with his approach as a scorer, passer and defensive player.

James is surgical in his ability to dissect the opposing defense by going after the basket or drawing attention on himself to kick the ball out to a teammate for a wide-open shot.

Regardless of which style anyone prefers, no one can argue the results for either one. Jordan and James have combined to make the All-Star team 30 times, won nine NBA MVP awards and nine championships.

While Jordan's legacy is already written, James continues to add more chapters to his story as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.