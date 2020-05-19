NBA Draft 2020: Updated Prospect Big Board Heading into Scouting Combine

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The 2019-20 NBA season isn't the only thing that's been impacted for the league due to the coronavirus pandemic. The draft lottery and scouting combine were both postponed, and it's unclear when the 2020 NBA draft might take place.

It's even possible there might not be a scouting combine this year, which would take away an opportunity for prospects to impress NBA teams and scouts. However, ESPN's Tim Bontemps recently reported that the NBA is "still moving forward with hopes of holding it at some point later this year."

In the meantime, the downtime provides a good opportunity to get even more familiar with the top prospects in this year's draft, some of whom could end up being stars in the league in the future. Here's a look at the top players who will be available to select in the 2020 draft.

Top 30 Big Board

1. Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

3. James Wiseman, C, Memphis

4. Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

5. Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

6. Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

7. Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

8. Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

9. Deni Avdija, F, Maccabi Tel Aviv

10. Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

11. Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

12. Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

13. Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

14. Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

15. Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

16. Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

17. Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

18. RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

19. Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

20. Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos

21. Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

22. Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

23. Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

24. Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

25. Tre Jones, PG, Duke

26. Xavier Tillman, PF, Michigan State

27. Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

28. Vernon Carey Jr., PF/C, Duke

29. Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

30. Josh Green, SG, Arizona

Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

One of the prospects most likely to be selected with the No. 1 pick, Anthony Edwards is poised to make a smooth transition to the NBA after his impressive lone college season at Georgia. A 6-foot-5 wing player with tremendous scoring ability, Edwards should provide a boost to whichever team he joins to begin his professional career.

And if Edwards isn't the first player selected, then don't expect him to fall far, because there will likely be several teams near the top of the draft order with interest in the 18-year-old shooting guard.

"His name is the one I hear most as being the No. 1 guy, and he’s pretty much a consensus top-three guy," The Athletic's Sam Vecenie recently wrote. "I still believe he has the highest upside because of his powerful athleticism and shot creation ability."

Edwards averaged 19.1 points per game and shot 40.2 percent from the field in 32 contests at Georgia, while also contributing with 5.2 rebounds per game. If he can be more effective from 3-point range (he shot 29.4 percent) and improve in a few other small areas of his game, he might develop into a top-tier player in the NBA in years to come.

LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

Because of his father LaVar and brothers Lonzo and LiAngelo, LaMelo Ball has been in the spotlight for much of his basketball career to this point, despite still being only 18. However, after spending the past season playing for the Illawarra Hawks in Australia, the youngest Ball brother has continued to improve his game and is poised to go on to have success in the NBA.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman recently broke down the similarities and differences between Ball and his oldest brother, Lonzo, and noted that he has the potential to be as strong of a player as the New Orleans Pelicans point guard.

"Best case, he's another elite setup man like Lonzo who can also double as one of his team's top scoring options," Wasserman wrote.

Ball is going to have plenty of teams interested in him as a talented point guard who could potentially get even better with time while continuing to be a top scoring threat. Don't be surprised when he's drafted within the first few picks just like Lonzo, who went No. 2 overall to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017.

James Wiseman, C, Memphis

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

When a team drafts James Wiseman early in this year's draft, they'll mostly be banking on talent and potential, especially if they don't get to see him at the scouting combine. That's because the 7-foot-1 center played only three games at Memphis, with his final contest coming in November.

However, there's a lot of talent and potential when it comes to Wiseman, who was one of the top recruits in the country when he was coming out of high school. Along with Edwards and Ball, Wiseman is a potential No. 1 selection, depending on which team owns the pick.

ESPN's Jay Bilas said earlier this month during an appearance on KNBR 680 that he believes Wiseman is the best prospect in this year's draft class.

"I'm a big believer in Wiseman and his ability. I think he could be special," Bilas said, according to Drew Shiller of NBC Sports.

It's likely that Wiseman will be the first post player selected in this year's draft, and he lives up to his potential in the NBA, he could become a star in the league in the years to come.