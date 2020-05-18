Channing Frye Received 'Crazy DMs' About Dead Parents over Michael Jordan Take

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 19, 2020

SACRAMENTO, CA - APRIL 4: Channing Frye #9 of the Cleveland Cavaliers warms up against the Sacramento Kings on April 4, 2019 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Some of Michael Jordan's most fervent fans crossed the line in reaction to Channing Frye's opinion about how Jordan might be viewed by some of his peers were he to play today.

"He only had really one job. And that was to just score," Frye said of Jordan on the Talkin' Blazers podcast (h/t Pro Basketball Talk's Dan Feldman). "And he did that at an amazing, amazing rate. But I don't feel like his way of winning then would translate to what it is now. Guys wouldn't want to play with him."

With little else to talk about, Frye's comments naturally became a topic of discussion, and the 2016 champion had some fun with it.

However, Frye revealed Monday he was receiving references to his dead parents on social media:

Frye's mother, Karen Mulzac-Frye, died in October 2016, and his father, Thomas, died less than a month later on Thanksgiving.

Video Play Button

Agree or disagree with Frye's stance, there's no need to take them so personally, especially on behalf of a player who's already almost universally recognized as the greatest in his sport.

