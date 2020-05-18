ESPN's Michael Jordan 'The Last Dance' Averaged 5.6M Viewers for Final Episodes

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 18, 2020

Michael Jordan (R) of the Chicago Bulls tries to get past Bryon Russell (L) of the Utah Jazz 12 June during game five of the NBA Finals at the United Center in Chicago, IL. The Bulls lead the best-of-seven series 3-1. AFP PHOTO/Jeff HAYNES (Photo by JEFF HAYNES / AFP) (Photo by JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)
JEFF HAYNES/Getty Images

The final two episodes of ESPN's documentary miniseries on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, The Last Dance, averaged 5.6 million viewers, according to Isabelle Lopez of ESPN Press Room.

Episode 9 averaged 5.9 million viewers, while Episode 10 posted an average of 5.4 million viewers. Episode 1 (6.3 million) and Episode 3 (6.1 million) were the most viewed original broadcasts. 

Episodes 9 and 10 focused primarily on the team's two NBA Finals wins over the Utah Jazz, including Scottie Pippen playing through a back injury in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals and Jordan's heroic performance in that contest and his famous game-winning shot over Bryon Russell. 

It also took a longer look at Steve Kerr's background and his game-winning shot in Game 6 of the 1997 NBA Finals, Jordan's legendary performance in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals when he had food poisoning but still managed to score 38 points in 44 minutes, and the team's epic, seven-game series against Reggie Miller and the Indiana Pacers in the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals. 

It was one of just three Game 7s Jordan would play in during his career.

Episode 9 also spotlighted security guard Gus Lett, who became close friends with Jordan and a father figure to him after his dad, James, was murdered.

Video Play Button

All in all, it was a successful run of ratings for ESPN, and a much-needed dose of basketball content for NBA fans during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Related

    LBJ Producing Netflix Movie

    LeBron and Adam Sandler teaming up to make basketball-themed movie 'Hustle' (Collider)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LBJ Producing Netflix Movie

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    CA Sports May Begin in June

    Governor Gavin Newsom announces pro sporting events may 'begin to move forward' without fans during first week of June

    NBA logo
    NBA

    CA Sports May Begin in June

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    'The Last Dance' Winners and Losers

    We look at the biggest winners and losers from the epic series 📝

    NBA logo
    NBA

    'The Last Dance' Winners and Losers

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    MJ and Bo Jackson Were Almost Teammates 😮

    @JoelReuter looks at how close we were to seeing an MJ-Bo White Sox team

    NBA logo
    NBA

    MJ and Bo Jackson Were Almost Teammates 😮

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report