LeBron James to Produce Basketball-Themed Movie 'Hustle' Starring Adam Sandler

LeBron James has teamed up with a number of notable people throughout his career, including Dwyane Wade, Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love and Chris Bosh.

He is reportedly teaming up with one of comedy's biggest icons off the court.

According to Jeff Sneider of Collider, James and business partner Maverick Carter will produce the Netflix movie Hustle that will star Adam Sandler. James and Carter are producing the movie under their Springhill Entertainment banner and will be joined by Sandler's Happy Madison banner and Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Zack Roth of Roth/Kirschenbaum Films.

Sneider noted Sandler will play an American basketball scout who was fired from the NBA but attempts a comeback when he finds a talented player abroad. Sandler will try to bring that player to the United States and help him make the NBA all while reviving his own career as a scout.

This is far from James' first venture into Hollywood for more than just his role on the Los Angeles Lakers.

He played himself in the movie Trainwreck alongside Amy Schumer and Bill Hader and lent his voice to the animated movie Smallfoot. He will also star in the sequel to Space Jam.