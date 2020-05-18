Red Sox Legends David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez Softball Game Auctions for $400K

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox weren't about to be outdone by the New York Yankees.

The Red Sox accepted the Yankees' All In Challenge nomination and offered a softball game at Fenway Park managed by legends David Ortiz and Pedro Martinez:

The Red Sox's All In auction closed at $400,000 on Monday night after 45 bids were submitted with all funds going toward COVID-19 relief.

Fanatics' official website provided more details on what the winner will experience:

"The Boston Red Sox are going #ALLin, and hosting you and 19 of your friends for a softball game at Fenway Park! Get in the game day zone by first taking a VIP group tour through Fenway, seeing the ins and outs of the iconic ballpark. On the field, 3x World Series champion and 10x All-Star, David Ortiz, will manage one team, and Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez will manage the other. Here's your chance to swing for the fences (or maybe the Green Monster) with the help of some of the best players and Red Sox to ever do it. You will all be sure to work up an appetite during the game, which is why the Red Sox will treat you and your guests to a fully catered reception in one of the park's premium spaces."

Martinez pitched for the Red Sox from 1998 through 2004, claiming back-to-back Cy Young Award titles in 1999 and 2000 before helping Boston win the 2004 World Series to snap the franchise's drought dating back to 1918.

Ortiz was also part of that historic World Series-winning Red Sox team, as his tenure in Boston lasted from 2003 through his retirement in 2016.

The now-viral All In Challenge was launched by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin on April 14:

Rubin, who is also a limited partner for the Philadelphia 76ers, further described the initiative's goal:

"Uniting the sports, business and entertainment communities to start the largest digital fundraising movement ever by raising tens of millions of dollars or more to help provide food for the growing number of people in need that COVID-19 crisis has created! So I'm challenging every athlete, sports team owner, sports league, artist, celebrity and business titan to go all in with me."

The All In Challenge has raised $43,891,157 and counting to go toward Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.